Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec lowered shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RTBBF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rathbones Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.64) to GBX 1,950 ($23.67) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rathbones Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.