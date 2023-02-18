RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0868 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $12,190.07 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

