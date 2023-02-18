Radix Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $250.32 million and approximately $487,653.89 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,074,367,057 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

