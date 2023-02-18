Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 80,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 175,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$48.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Get Radisson Mining Resources alerts:

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.