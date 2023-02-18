Radio Caca 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.19 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $75.82 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.01293211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013671 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036412 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.01632337 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

