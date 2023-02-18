Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,131 shares of company stock worth $2,083,358. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.83 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

