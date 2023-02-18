Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

