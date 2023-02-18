Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.31 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.