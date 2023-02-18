Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

