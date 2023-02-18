Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

