Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17,180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

