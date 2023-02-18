Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

