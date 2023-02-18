Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 234,631 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPTM stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $56.89.
