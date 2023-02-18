R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.43.
R1 RCM Price Performance
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
