Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,602.63

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.63 and approximately $180,992.68 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00043847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00019015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00215274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,624.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,998.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

