Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Up 19%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) rose 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Approximately 28,660,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.53.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

