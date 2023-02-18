Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

NYSE:PWR opened at $154.90 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.