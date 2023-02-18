Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $321.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00012486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $321.73 million and $52.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.24 or 0.06861834 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,541,532 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

