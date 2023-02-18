Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issued By Zacks Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.0 %

CENT opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

