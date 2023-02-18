Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lifted by Raymond James

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

