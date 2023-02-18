Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.