Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

PMO stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

