Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:PSD opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Pulse Seismic has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Featured Stories

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

