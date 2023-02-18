Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Pulse Seismic Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of TSE:PSD opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Pulse Seismic has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.