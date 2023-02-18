Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $312,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.