Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.