Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

