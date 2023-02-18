Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NetApp were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in NetApp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in NetApp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Insider Activity

NetApp Price Performance

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.