Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

AAXJ opened at $67.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

