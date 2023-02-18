Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,427.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,350.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

