Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHE opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.