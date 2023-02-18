Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 61,013 Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.41% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of AYLA opened at $0.50 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

