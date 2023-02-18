Prudential PLC Sells 9,726 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

