Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

