Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 93.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hershey Trading Up 2.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

