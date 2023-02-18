Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.