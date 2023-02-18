Prudential PLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 102,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.28.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.