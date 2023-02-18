Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202,073 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TELUS by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TELUS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,731,000 after buying an additional 1,595,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

NYSE:TU opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

