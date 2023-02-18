Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

