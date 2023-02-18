Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,035.06

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,035.06 ($12.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,330.50 ($16.15). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,310 ($15.90), with a volume of 2,590,949 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.24) to GBX 1,518 ($18.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.14 ($20.10).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.28. The stock has a market cap of £35.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3,438.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

