Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $96.17 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $96.17 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00021396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00216464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,629.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.04584799 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,897,997.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

