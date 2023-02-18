Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

PGR stock opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

