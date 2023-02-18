Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

