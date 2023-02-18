Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

