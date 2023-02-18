Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,933,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Comcast by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 216,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

