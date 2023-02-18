Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Precision Drilling Trading Down 5.0 %
PDS stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $805.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
