Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Down 5.0 %

PDS stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $805.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.