PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $148.16

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $148.16 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00406367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00028675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,961 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

