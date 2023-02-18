PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $918,707.03

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $918,707.03 and $381.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00405090 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00028529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,961 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

