Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Stock Price Down 2%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Approximately 867,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,166,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.12).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.22.

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class intranasally administered RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

