Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.43 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $84.93 million and $66,675.93 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00187324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.