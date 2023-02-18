PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.21 and last traded at $94.21. Approximately 36,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 109,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.28.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Further Reading

